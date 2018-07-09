NEXT Biometrics Selects Former IDEMIA Executive Alain Faburel to Lead Global Sales and Marketing Organization

New Sales Structure Created to Better Serve Customers Globally

OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced former IDEMIA Executive Alain Faburel has joined the company as chief sales and marketing officer.

In addition to his history leading innovative and successful sales and marketing organizations, Faburel joins NEXT Biometrics with extensive experience in smart card and digital security technologies. Highlights of his background include nine years (1999 to 2008) with Gemalto, culminating in his role as senior vice president of sales for Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the company's Secure Transaction business unit. Faburel also built and defined a sales and marketing strategy for smart cards from 2010 to 2011 as senior vice president of Sales and Marketing at CPS Technologies and served as vice president and general manager for the Security business unit at Crocus Technology from 2011 to 2015.

Faburel's most recent role has been with IDEMIA where he served as vice president, pre-sales for powered cards. In this position, he was responsible for promoting next generation payment cards (including biometric smart cards), leading sales processes and forecasts, and driving business agreements with end-customers and IT partners.

"Alain Faburel's leadership, background and experience will strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding technology to customers in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets," said Ritu Favre, NEXT Biometrics CEO. "We're extremely pleased Alain is joining NEXT Biometrics and look forward to continued success with him leading our global sales and marketing organization."

In addition to Faburel's hiring, NEXT Biometrics today also announced the company has created an integrated sales organization with leaders specifically dedicated to serving customers in four key geographic regions, which include the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and, India. Each of the sales leaders in these four regions will report to Faburel.

"The new, integrated sales organization we've created, with its increased focus on our targeted geographic regions is another step forward in our ability to better serve customers and grow revenues at NEXT Biometrics," said Favre.

