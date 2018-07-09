Repurchased Shares in Karo Pharma During Week 27 2018

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 2 July 2018 to 6 July 2018, Karo Pharma AB (publ) (LEI code 213800G54Z51LOPGTA79) has repurchased in total 365,224 own shares (ISIN: SE00007464888). The repurchases form part of the SEK 86.3 million share repurchase programme that Karo Pharma announced on 18 June 2018. The share repurchase programme, which runs between 18 June 2018 and 31 August 2018, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

During the period 2 July 2018 - 6 July 2018, shares in Karo Pharma have been repurchased as follows.

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted averages hare price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 2 July 2018 76 415 29.625600 2 263 840 3 July 2018 65 862 29.671200 1 954 205 4 July 2018 73 522 29.641600 2 179 310 5 July 2018 80 000 29.644500 2 371 560 6 July 2018 69 425 29.819400 2 070 212

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Karo Pharma. Following the above acquisitions, Karo Pharma's holding of own shares amounts to 1,209,329 shares as of 6 July 2018. The total number of shares in Karo Pharma is 164,332,782.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is available at http://karopharma.se/. The total volume of Karo Pharma's shares which have been bought back within the repurchase programme from 18 June 2018 until and including 6 July 2018 amounts to 1,209,329 shares. In total a maximum of 2 464 990 shares may be repurchased. For information about all transactions in the buy-back programme see the following link to Nasdaq Stockholm's website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate- actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares.

ABOUT KARO PHARMA

Karo Pharma is a Specialty Pharma company, which develops and markets products for pharmacies as well as directly to the healthcare sector. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

