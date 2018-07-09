

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) announced Monday preliminary production results for the second quarter from its Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt.



Gold production for the second quarter was 92,803 ounces, a 25% reduction year on year, reflecting the lower open pit grades as mining progresses through the transitional zone and below forecast underground grades.



Looking ahead, materially stronger production is expected for the second half, driven by continued improvements in grade from the open pit as mining progresses into the sulphide ore and an increase in high grade stoping tonnes from the underground.



The company maintained full year 2018 revised production guidance of 505,000-515,000 ounces.



The company said it will publish full Interim Results on August 2.



Andrew Pardey, CEO said, 'I am pleased to report progress throughout June in the open pit, where mining has begun to access improved grades as we are currently mining through the lower areas of the transitional zone and into the sulphide ore, which will be mined in the third quarter and onwards for the next four years.'



