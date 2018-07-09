

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade balance turned to a deficit in May from a surplus in the previous year, as exports fell and imports rose, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Monday.



The trade balance came in at a shortfall of EUR 260 million in May versus a surplus of EUR 205 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports fell 5.0 percent year-over-year in May, while imports climbed by 3.0 percent.



During the January to May period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 785 million, down from EUR 990 million in the same period of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX