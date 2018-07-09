

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy Plc (CNE.L) issued an update on its ongoing arbitration with the Government of India under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty. The Group said it continues to have a high level of confidence in the merits of its claims in the arbitration. Cairn is seeking full restitution for losses totalling approximately $1.3 billion resulting from India's expropriation of its investments in India in 2014, due to the imposition of retrospective tax measures.



All of the written submissions by Cairn and the Government of India have now been made, and the final arbitration hearings are scheduled for two weeks commencing on 20 August 2018 in The Hague.



