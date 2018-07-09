Planview PPM Pro for mid-tier project portfolio management now available in Swedish

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planview PPM Pro, the mid- tier project portfolio management software from the leader in work and resource management, is now available in Swedish.

Derived from market-leading experience and industry success over the past 10 years, Planview PPM Pro has led hundreds of customers through the portfolio management office (PMO) journey. Planview PPM Pro provides the ability to collect, prioritize, and execute projects, whether the PMO is just getting started or advancing to the next level of maturity.

With Planview PPM Pro, enterprises in Sweden can also take advantage of cloud-based PPM services to prioritize and manage strategic initiatives. Planview leverages regional Amazon Web Services located in Germany to provide reliable and secure infrastructure for customers. The expansion is also supported by an established go-to-market team that includes sales, services, and support professionals.

In Europe, 200 Planview employees serve more than 1,500 customers with PPM and work collaboration software for teams and organizations of all sizes.

About Planview

As the global leader in work and resource management, Planview makes it easier for all organizations to achieve their business goals. We provide the industry's most comprehensive solutions designed for strategic planning, portfolio and resource management, product innovation, capability and technology management, Lean and Agile delivery, and collaborative work management. Our solutions span every class of work, resource, and organization to address the varying needs of diverse and distributed teams, departments, and enterprises. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview's more than 700 employees serve 5,000 customers worldwide through a culture of innovative technology leadership, deep market expertise, and highly engaged communities. For more information, visit www.planview.com.

Åsa Wendelstedt

Planview, Stockholm office

awendelstedt@planview.com

+46 709944231

Jane Kovacs

Planview PR manager

jkovacs@planview.com

+1 512 596 4582

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466379/Planview_Logo.jpg