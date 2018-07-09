Cority Software Inc.: Airbus Selects Cority to Streamline Global EHS Operations

Birmingham, UK, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority (https://www.cority.com/) proudly announces it has been awarded the contract to provide its award-winning, integrated Environmental, Health, and Safety platform to Airbus (http://www.airbus.com/), a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, operating in the commercial aircraft, helicopters, defence and space sectors. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and delivering aerospace products, services and solutions to customers on a worldwide scale.

Airbus has recently introduced an innovative strategic project to harmonise EHS management by implementing a global digital platform, called FISH (Federated Information for Safety and Health). FISH will leverage Cority's comprehensive solution across its 180 global locations - replacing existing point solutions. Spearheaded by Gregory Mould, Airbus Head of Health and Safety, this is a wide-reaching initiative to support all levels of the organization and prepare Airbus for the digital revolution in EHS risk management.

Airbus selected Cority to provide the FISH solution after an extensive evaluation of multiple EHS software vendors. The multi-function selection team were convinced by the robust data security, purpose-built workflows, and advanced reporting capabilities, as well as the passion, customer focus and tenacity of the Cority experts.

Cority now forms the foundation of the FISH platform and will enable an integrated approach to EHS management for Airbus, providing a holistic view of EHS performance across all departments, sites, and countries. As well as the EHS specialists, the company's operational managers will use Cority, driving operational excellence and compliance by streamlining core processes to reduce risk to people, the environment, and the business.

"At Airbus, we are fully committed - from the Executives to the teams around the globe - to providing world-class occupational health and safety standards for those who make, maintain and operate our products," said Gregory Mould. "This single solution will help us deliver accurate analysis, clear reporting, and proactive risk mitigation, to continuously improve worker health and environmental protection. We chose Cority because their solution fully integrates environment, health, and safety, has huge functionality and multilingual capability, and is backed up by their firm commitment to continue to evolve the technology with our EHS goals in mind."

"Under Greg's strong strategic leadership, Airbus is breaking new ground in operational excellence and total worker health. We're proud to stand with Airbus in supporting its environmental and workplace health and safety initiatives," said Mike Jackson, Senior Director, International Markets, Cority. "Airbus has demonstrated unwavering industry leadership in understanding how strong EHS performance translates into business success and we look forward to working closely with them on enabling their Federated Information for Safety and Health strategy."

To learn more about how leading organizations like Airbus are using Cority, visit www.cority.com (http://www.cority.com/)

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



About Cority

Cority (formerly Medgate) is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of over 300 experts serve more than 800 clients in 70 countries, supporting millions of end users. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its product, strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.

