

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate declined marginally in June, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs revealed Monday.



The jobless rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in June from 2.7 percent in May. The rate was forecast to drop to 2.5 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate came in at 2.4 percent, the same as in May. But the rate was expected to fall to 2.3 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 2,813 from last month to 106,579 in June, data showed.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, dropped marginally to 1.9 percent from 2 percent a month ago.



