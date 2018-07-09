More than 80% of India's solar equipment requirements are met through imports from China. Against this backdrop, industry analysts see the predicted 30% lower module pricing, following China's revised policy, as a good news for Indian PV projects.According to Josefin Berg, research & analysis manager at IHS Markit, the oversupply of modules on the global market, resulting from the latest regulatory intervention in China, is creating a better environment for developers and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, and will bolster India's PV deployment this year. Read the ...

