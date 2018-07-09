

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in May, as exports grew slower than imports, data from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to DKK 5.3 billion in May from DKK 5.6 billion in April.



Both exports and imports climbed by 2.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively in May from a month ago.



Shipments to EU countries advanced 5.8 monthly in May, while those to non-EU countries declined by 1.9 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the seasonally adjusted current account surplus rose markedly to DKK 10.5 billion in May from DKK 0.4 billion in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX