Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-year Financial Report 2018 on July 20, 2018

July 9, 2018 at 11.00 am (CET+1)
Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-year Financial Report 2018 on July 20, 2018
Kemira Oyj will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the period January-June 2018 on Friday, July 20, 2018 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).
Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 1.00 pm (11.00 am UK time) at GLO Hotel Kluuvi, Kluuvikatu 4, 2nd Floor, Helsinki. During the conference, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com/investors (https://www.kemira.com/company/investors/). The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.
You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:
FI: +358 9 81710495
UK: +44 20 31940552
SE: +46 8 56642702
US: +1 855 7161597
PIN Code: 97294154#
For more information, please contact
Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 10 862 1255
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
