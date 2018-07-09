

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production increased for the second successive month in May, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Industrial production advanced 1.4 percent year-over-year in May, but well below the 5.5 percent rise in April.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output grew 6.3 percent annually in May and manufacturing production climbed by 1.0 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production expanded a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in May.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output growth accelerated to 10.1 percent in May from 7.7 percent in April. Month-on-month, construction output rose 3.2 percent.



