Smarter Business Limited Shortlisted for Five TELCAs

July 9, 2018

It's been a year since Smarter Business Limited acquired Business Advisory Service Limited (BAS Energy) on 4th July 2017. In the last 12 months, Smarter Business has seen several successes, from awards to accreditations.

The acquisition of BAS Energy last year positioned the Smarter Business group as one of the biggest energy brokers in the UK, with over 250 staff and a resulting customer base of over 40,000 clients, placing contracts with a customer spend of over £20 million per month.

Smarter Business shortlisted for five TELCAs

Smarter Business was shortlisted in five categories at The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) 2018.

Now in their sixth successive year, the TELCAs honour the best consultant and broker companies in the UK. Smarter Business was thrilled to be on the shortlist for all of the five categories the company entered:

Awesome Place to Work

Consultancy of the Year

Best Advice

Best Customer Service

Industry Expert

The first company to be awarded TGP's Platinum Accreditation for Compliance

Smarter Business was the first broker to be awarded Total Gas & Power's (TGP's) Platinum Accredited Quality Compliance Badge in recognition for meeting TGP's compliance target for energy sales for a year.

Through their broker monitoring program, TGP identifies any failings and take strong action, and also recognise brokers that are achieving high levels of performance against their high quality and compliance standards. Over the last year, Smarter Business' sales have been regularly and rigorously reviewed by TGP and their compliance team, resulting in the awarding of Platinum Compliance status.

Looking forward to the future

It's been an exciting and rewarding 12 months for Smarter Business, and staff at the UK energy broker are looking forward to even better things to come.

CEO Bradley Wingrave says: "We continue to drive the business forward in line with our stated objective of expanding into other areas of business. These include water services, facilities management, energy efficiency, business finance, telecoms and other business-essential services. This wide range of services will deliver even further savings to all our customers."

About Smarter Business

http://www.Smarterbusiness.co.uk/

Smarter Business is one of the UK's leading independent consultancies, helping businesses secure the most comprehensive savings solutions from utilities contract management and procurement to business loans and facilities maintenance.

Contact: +44( 0)1444-220060