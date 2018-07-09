New offering addresses cyber liability and includes risk management expertise

Travelers Europe today announced the availability of Travelers CyberRisk, a new standalone cyber insurance product for organisations of all sizes in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Travelers CyberRisk provides liability and first-party cover for losses from cyber attacks. It also provides access to assistance that canhelp limit client exposures to cyber events, including breach coaches, forensic investigators, public relations support and credit monitoring services.

"With cyber threats continuing to evolve, businesses without dedicated cover could find themselves insufficiently protected in the event of a breach," said Davis Kessler, Head of Cyber at Travelers Europe. "Our global team has created a package designed to help companies navigate their cyber event response so they can return to normal as quickly as possible."

Travelers CyberRisk includes limits up to £10 million across liability, breach response, cyber crime and business loss covers. It is a standalone policy that can be purchased individually or as part of the Travelers Management Liability Package.

Travelers has provided cyber-related insurance coverage with robust risk management services for more than 30 years and understands the importance of helping organisations work through an incident, from recovering after a breach to managing expenses associated with an attack. To learn more, contact your insurance broker, or visit travelers.co.uk/cyber.

Travelers has operated in Europe for decades in both the general insurance market and through Lloyd's. Travelers Insurance Company Limited offers business insurance, bond and specialty insurance and risk management services. Travelers Syndicate 5000 at Lloyd's underwrites specialist and complex business classes, including marine, global property, power and utilities, accident and special risks, aviation and energy. In addition to CyberRisk, Travelers can provide cover for Professional Indemnity, Directors and Officers, Employment Practices Liability, Pension Trustees Liability, Property, Casualty and Crime.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $29 billion in 2017. For more information, visit travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005246/en/

Contacts:

Media:

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Matt Bordonaro

UK: +44 (0)20.3207.6603

US: +1.860.277.7014

mbordona@travelers.com