DGAP-Media / 2018-07-09 / 10:00 *PRESS RELEASE* *CTS EVENTIM lands long-term ticketing and sponsorship deal with the Liverpool Olympia* · Legendary venue in Liverpool to be named 'EVENTIM Olympia' immediately · EVENTIM UK to be exclusive ticketing provider · Investments in infrastructure and event acquisition planned Liverpool/Munich, 9 July 2018. CTS EVENTIM, one of the world's leading providers of ticketing and live entertainment, has acquired both the ticketing and the naming rights for the Liverpool Olympia which, in the future, will be known as the 'EVENTIM Olympia'. This step is part of a long-term commitment that CTS EVENTIM has entered with its customers, Argent Leisure, owner of thevenue, and VMS Live who will be operating the EVENTIM Olympia in the future. The agreement also stipulates that, from now on, EVENTIM UK will function as the exclusive ticketing system provider for the EVENTIM Olympia. At the same time, significant investments in the venue are planned by Argent Leisure and VMS Live. These will benefit not only the infrastructure of the EVENTIM Olympia, but will also help to significantly increase the number of live events held there. Nick Blackburn, Chairman EVENTIM UK, commented that 'The live entertainment scene in Liverpool has lost none of its fascination and buoyancy, even though it is over 50 years since the last Beatles concert there. I am delighted that our commitment to the EVENTIM Olympia goes far beyond sponsorship. We are working jointly with our partners, Argent Leisure and VMS Live, to ensure that this venue, with all its rich tradition, will continue to provide a welcoming home for artists and fans.' The EVENTIM Olympia is located on West Derby Road, to the north of Liverpool's city centre, in the district of Everton. One of the oldest auditoriums in Great Britain, it was completed in 1905 by the renowned architect Frank Matcham, who also designed the London Coliseum and the London Palladium. In the decades that followed, the building was used as an indoor circus, a variety theatre and a cinema, among others. More recently, it has mainly served again as a venue for concerts, comedy shows, sports events, as well as for fashion shows and club events. Since 1975, it has been designated as a listed building and currently has a capacity of 1,960. Chris Zorba, Managing Director of Argent Leisure, said that 'The EVENTIM Olympia will become a key venue in the North of England as the partnership between VMS Live, CTS EVENTIM and ourselves will fulfil the vast potential of this unique venue.' Steve Forster, Managing Director of VMS Live, added that 'The partnership with CTS EVENTIM gives us additional opportunities to utilise the enormous potential of this outstanding venue in the best way possible. I am absolutely convinced that, with the improvements we are making to the building, we will be able to attract even more shows. The new EVENTIM Olympia creates a genuine win-win situation that will also benefit the entire live entertainment scene in Liverpool.' The logo emblazoned on the EVENTIM Olympia will be unveiled in the near future, but can already be viewed on the newly designed website www.eventimolympia.co.uk [1]. *About CTS EVENTIM* CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and _live entertainment. In 2017, more than 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring',_ _'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane' and 'Southside'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and has been a member of the MDAX segment since 2015. In 2017, its 3,020-strong workforce generated more than one billion Euro in revenues in 23 countries._ *For further information, contact:* Corporate Communications: Christian Steinhof Head of Corporate Communications Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299 christian.steinhof@eventim.de _Investor Relations: Marco Haeckermann Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy Tel.: +49.421.3666.270_ marco.haeckermann@eventim.de _EVENTIM UK:_ _Nick Blackburn Chairman Tel.: +44.207.884.9150_ nick.blackburn@eventim.co.uk End of Media Release Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. 