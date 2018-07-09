LATECOERE: Latécoère CEO Yannick Assouad joins the Executive Committee and Board of the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS)

The ordinary general meeting of Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales (GIFAS), the French Aerospace Industries Association, held on 5 July in Paris ratified the appointment of Latécoère CEO Yannick Assouad as a new member of GIFAS's Executive Committee and Board of Administrators.

Latécoère CEO Yannick Assouad said: "GIFAS is a key player in the French aerospace industry. I am proud to represent Latécoère in this association and to place our 100 % aerospace DNA at the service of the group's initiatives. While time-cost-quality considerations are obviously paramount, this should not compromise the high level of ambition our companies should be nurturing in terms of innovation."

Eric Trappier (Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation) was re-appointed Chairman of the group. Guillaume Faury (Chairman of Airbus Commercial Aircraft) is First Deputy Chairman and Patrick Daher (Chairman of DAHER) is Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the International Paris Air Show (SIAE).

The following changes were made to the membership of the GIFAS Executive Committee and Board:

New Deputy Chairman:

Denis Hugelmann, Chairman of Fives Machining

New Treasurer and Board member:

Christophe Cador, Chairman and CEO of Satys

New members of the Executive Committee and Board:

Yannick Assouad, CEO of Latécoère Group

Jean-Brice Dumont, Executive Vice-President Engineering of Airbus Commercial Aircraft

New Board members:

Marc Eliayan, Chairman and CEO of ADF

Frédéric Lescure, Chairman and CEO of Socomore

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures Industrial (61% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnection Systems (39% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2017, Latécoère employed 4,451 people in 10 different countries.

Latécoère, a French corporation (Société Anonyme) with capital of €188,789,804 divided into 94,394,902 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

About the GIFAS

Today, Gifas has more than 388 members, from major prime contractors and system suppliers to small specialist companies. They cover the full spectrum of skills from the design, development and production of aerospace systems to marketing and maintenance and operation.

