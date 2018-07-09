

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The sentiment index is expected to drop to 9.0 in July from 9.3 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it rose.



The euro was worth 130.04 against the yen, 0.8819 against the pound, 1.1614 against the franc and 1.1780 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



