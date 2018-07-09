To continue to drive the strategic development of its international business and serve its growing global investor base, Northern Trust Asset Management has appointed senior leader Marie Dzanis to head its business across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In this newly created role, London-based Dzanis will be the senior managing executive for Northern Trust Asset Management in the region, responsible for governance, business management, business development and talent management. In her executive leadership role, Dzanis will also play a key role in supporting Northern Trust's corporation-wide initiatives across the region and is a board director for Northern Trust Global Investments Limited.

Dzanis was most recently head of intermediary distribution at Northern Trust Asset Management in Chicago where she led business development and client servicing for some of the most prominent global asset management firms. During her 25 years of investment management industry experience, Dzanis has held roles spanning exchange traded funds, securities lending and trading, product development, sales and branch management.

She has garnered numerous awards and industry recognition throughout her career, most recently being named as a 'Woman to Watch' and among the 'Top Women in Asset Management' by various industry publications. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Dzanis held key leadership roles at iShares BlackRock, JP Morgan Asset Management and Smith Barney.

"Marie is a highly accomplished executive who has provided leadership for several of the firm's top strategic initiatives," said Shundrawn Thomas, president of Northern Trust Asset Management. "Her results-driven orientation and unique ability to anticipate and exceed the needs of our investing clients are invaluable qualities that she brings to her new role."

Northern Trust Asset Management is among the world's leading providers of investment solutions, committed to constructing innovative and efficient strategies that compensate investors for the risks they take. It offers a range of distinctive investment solutions and diverse insights to clients from its network of offices across the globe, including from London, Amsterdam and Stockholm in the EMEA region.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a leading global asset management firm serving institutional and individual investors in 29 countries. Our robust investment capabilities span all markets and asset classes, from passive and risk-factor to fundamental active, multi-asset class and multi-manager strategies, delivered in multiple vehicles. As of March 31, 2018, Northern Trust Corporation has $1.2 trillion in total assets under management, including $954.4 billion of Northern Trust Asset Management product assets. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter @NTInvest.

Northern Trust Asset Management comprises Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc. and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

