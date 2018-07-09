Perfume and Fragrances Market Driven by Rising Consumers' Awareness Regarding Personal Care and Hygiene: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global perfume and fragrances market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forecast period. Perfumes and fragrances are produced synthetically and are in the expansion phase owing to use of essential oils and fragrance complexes. In the early stages of manufacturing, major compounds were removed from natural products and their structure included processes for isolation or synthesis. With the advances in modern analytical techniques, it becomes possible to isolate and identify fragrance and flavor substances that occur in natural products in small amounts. Commercially, natural compounds are obtained from the natural sources by enzymatic or microbial procedures and produced synthetically but chemically identical to natural counterparts. On the contrary, artificial flavor substances are compounds not yet identified in plants or animal products; whereas aldehydes, ketones, esters, and lactones are compounds that are frequently used in natural and artificial fragrances.

Perfume and fragrances market is driven by factors such as rise in disposable income for personal and beauty care products and rising awareness regarding personal hygiene. In addition, the rise in use of online platforms is likely to boost the market growth in the forecast period. However, the availability of fake products and excessive use of chemicals for production of perfumes and fragrances is likely to hinder the market growth in the forecast period. Perfume and fragrances market is segmented based on type that include Perfume, Cologne and deodorants. By ingredients, the perfume and fragrances market include synthetic and natural. Synthetic segment accounts for a higher market share due to End-user segmentation for perfume and fragrances market include men, women, and unisex. Based on distribution channel, the perfume and fragrances market includes retail and wholesale. Retail segment accounts for a higher market share owing to rise in franchises and collaborations.

Geographical segmentation for perfume and fragrances market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Middle Eastern regions account for a higher market share due to presence of manufacturers and distributors demonstrating the supply chain operations. North American and European markets are anticipated to follow the trend due to consumers' awareness regarding personal care and hygiene. Asia-Pacific's perfume and fragrances market is anticipated to register a higher growth in the forecast period owing to increase in disposable income and availability of pool of consumer base. The key players in the perfume and fragrances market include Elizabeth Arden Inc, Loreal, IFF, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Avon, Royal Beauty Group Co, Vivenza, Reehat Al Atoor, Asghar Ali Co. W.L.L, Arabian Oud, Swiss Arabian Perfume Group, Atyab Al Marshoud, Al Shaya, Ajmal Perfume, and Abdulsamad Al Qurashi.

This report studies Perfume and Fragrances in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Anais Anais

Cham Pangme

Chanel

Estee Lauder

JOY-Jean Patoa

Lancoome

Nina Ricci

Shalimar

Dior

Cabotine

Calvin Klein

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau Fraiche

Eau de Cologne

By Application, the market can be split into

Men

Women

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

