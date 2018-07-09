

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economy is set to expand as previously estimated in the second quarter, according to a monthly survey from Bank of France.



The central bank forecast 0.3 percent growth for the second quarter, the same rate as estimated previously.



Industrial production rebounded sharply in June, especially in the capital goods, automobile and metal sectors. Business leaders forecast industrial activity to keep growing in July.



The business sentiment indicator in manufacturing rose slightly to 101 in June from 100 in May.



Likewise, the confidence index in services climbed marginally to 103 in June from 102 in the previous month. Service sector activity picked up significantly in June and it is forecast to grow substantially in July.



The index in construction held steady at 105 in June. Construction sector activity is expected to improve once again in July.



