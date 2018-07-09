Verne Global, a provider of advanced data center solutions for high performance computing (HPC), today announced that it has been approved by the Crown Commercial Service as a UK government supplier under the G-Cloud 10 (G10) framework.

The framework provides the public sector with an efficient way to buy cloud-based products and services at a market leading price, accelerating their cloud adoption and saving IT budgets. With its best-in-class HPC as a Service solution, hpcDIRECT, approved for the Cloud Hosting category, Verne Global provides the UK's publicly funded research and science community with access to flexible, scalable and ultra low carbon HPC. Its industrial scale, HPC optimised campus in Iceland is now available to research institutions reliant on intensive computing such as those in bioinformatics, engineering, geophysics, computational chemistry, and computer science at the touch of a button.

hpcDIRECT an industry-leading, TrueHPC, bare-metal solution provides on-demand HPC resources equivalent to what would have previously been secured in house, but with the advantages of best-in-class design and a low-cost environment. Verne Global's data center facility utilises 100 percent renewable energy and relies on the world's most reliable and lowest cost power grids, meaning that HPC applications for modelling, analysis and simulation are sustainably-powered. With dedicated support provided by HPC specialists, the platform augments existing on-premise computing capabilities, providing additional HPC for on-demand and peak workloads.

"From advances in AI and machine learning right through to breakthroughs in engineering, genetics and life sciences, HPC is critical to driving innovation and gathering intelligence," said Spencer Lamb, Director of Research, at Verne Global. "The G-Cloud 10 certification of our hpcDIRECT platform provides the UK's world-class science, technology, weather and medical research institutions with a technically excellent, highly scalable and environmentally sound alternative to running their applications in-house."

Verne Global also provides prospective customers with a no fee, comprehensive and supported trial and testing period to ensure hpcDIRECT a positive customer experience and solution. To make migration easy, each trial is tailored to reflect the needs of the organisation, the data they handle and their existing infrastructure.

