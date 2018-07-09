sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,065 Euro		-0,001
-1,52 %
WKN: A0RDPF ISIN: AU000000FYI5 Ticker-Symbol: SDL 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FYI RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FYI RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FYI RESOURCES LIMITED
FYI RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FYI RESOURCES LIMITED0,065-1,52 %