Frost & Sullivan Webinar Evaluates Top Growth Opportunities in the Global Light Vehicle Leasing Industry

Electric vehicle leasing, private car leasing, and mobility services are transforming the leasing industry

LONDON, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing, Growth Opportunities in the Global Light Vehicle Leasing Industry, on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 12 p.m. EDT. This webinar will offer expert insights from Octavian Chelu, Principal Consultant, and Abishek Narayanan, Industry Analyst, both representing the Fleet & Leasing programme in Frost & Sullivan's Mobility Practice, as well as industry experts that will discuss and present their views on the vehicle subscription model, electric vehicle leasing and industry-wide future developments.

Electric vehicle (EV), private, as well as small-medium enterprise (SME) leasing will dominate the leasing industry over the next three to five years, creating tremendous growth opportunities. Digitisation, customisation, and online sales promotion will drive growth for these customer segments.

"It is imperative for companies leveraging digital tools to ensure that they are effectively implemented from end to end, across the entire value chain," said Narayanan. "This means covering the customer experience from pre-purchase to post-purchase, whether in terms of creating digital interactive showrooms, using blockchain technology or setting up platforms for online purchase."

The global fleet vehicle leasing market witnessed an eventful 2017. It was marked by a strong showing from the full-service operational leasing segment, which registered year-over-year growth of 5.2% and accounted for almost 60% of total fleet leasing contracts. The global company car leasing market, covering financial and operational leasing, also grew by 5.2% year-over-year and accounted for just over 50% of the total company car fleets registered in 2017.

"OEMs are aggressively pursuing new EV leasing solutions, thereby pushing leasing companies to consider new business models that bring EVs into the fleet market," noted Chelu. "While SME leasing offers enormous untapped potential, private lease markets in Europe and North America are expected to grow strongly due to consumers' preference for a fixed budget and hassle-free user experience."

