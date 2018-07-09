Bus Éireann Drive Their e-Vetting Process With FlowForma Process Automation

DUBLIN, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365, today announced that Bus Éireann has taken their driver vetting process online, using its intuitive FlowForma Process Automation tool.

Bus Éireann was formed in 1987 as a subsidiary of CIÉ (Córas Iompair Éireann), Ireland's national public transport provider. It provides coach and bus services throughout Ireland. With a team of 2,500 people, it operates a fleet of 1,200 coaches and buses of which 500 are directly allocated to school transport. In addition, over 4,000 contractor vehicles are employed by Bus Éireann to provide school transport services daily.

Under the National Vetting Bureau (Children and Vulnerable Persons) Acts 2012 to 2016, vetting of personnel who work with children and vulnerable adults is required by law. Therefore, all drivers of coaches, buses and taxis providing school transport services for Bus Éireann must be vetted and approved. For many years, Bus Éireann were challenged with its paper-based vetting application process that was manual and time-consuming. Keen to improve this process Bus Éireann sought out a more efficient, digital solution.

Following much research and a demonstration of how the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) had streamlined their vetting process with FlowForma Process Automation, Bus Éireann approached the FlowForma team, to understand how they might use FlowForma Process Automation to automate their own vetting process.

Within months, Bus Éireann had deployed the no code FlowForma Process Automation tool and successfully launched its e-Vetting process in early 2018, with hundreds of applications already coming in. "It is true to say the staff in the Vetting Office are delighted, there will be no return to paper!" said Debbie O'Neill, Vetting Officer, Bus Éireann.

Drivers applying for vetting can now submit their personal information such as Drivers Licence, Medical Fitness Certificate etc. online, and answer pre-screening questions and submit personal information via a secure link from the Bus Éireann website. Once this information is submitted by the applicant, Bus Éireann are automatically notified and can begin the initial screening. With the initial background checks out of the way, the request is moved through an extensive screening process by the Irish Police force (An Garda Síochána). The results are then sent to the applicant, once a final decision has been made.

"By purchasing theFlowForma Public Accessible Forms functionality, Bus Éireann quickly built an e-Vettingform accessible to the public via the Bus Éireann website. This form sits on FlowForma's own Microsoft Azure environment enabling anonymous access from the public," said Luke Kennedy, Chief Technical Officer, FlowForma.

By automating its vetting process, Bus Éireann has seen a vast improvement in the turnaround of applicant vetting. The business now has clear visibility at each step of the process and all the data continues to be kept in a secure and controlled manner. Having seen the success of their first online vetting process, Bus Éireann intend to bring more processes online in the future. A satisfied Dorothy McGill of the Vetting Department added. "We havethe best online vetting system around now."

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

About Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann was formed in 1987 as a subsidiary of CIÉ to provide bus services throughout Ireland with the exception of Dublin City. Since commencing operations in 1987, Bus Éireann have consistently performed well, both in commercial terms and in the delivery of those social services which they provide.

Additionally, it manages the national school transport scheme in Ireland on behalf of the Department of Education and Skills ensuring these services are delivered in an impartial, equitable and efficient manner nationally.