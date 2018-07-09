

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were slightly higher on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data released last week coupled with data showing a rebound in German exports helped boost investor confidence in the global economy.



German exports grew by more-than-expected 1.8 percent on a monthly basis in May, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in April, figures from Destatis showed. Shipments were expected to gain only 0.7 percent.



Imports rose at a slower pace of 0.7 percent after climbing 2.6 percent in the previous month. As a result, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 20.3 billion from EUR 19 billion in April.



The benchmark DAX was up 17 points or 0.13 percent at 12,512 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



