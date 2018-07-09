Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Worth $31.6 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global implantable drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options, is driving the market for implantable drug delivery devices.

Recent advancements in medication administration technologies are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Increase in adoption of micro-scale implantable devices is one of the key factors fueling growth. These products find application in monitoring improvement in body functions, imaging, and medication administration. They facilitate localized treatment with controlled drug administration and enable targeted delivery of therapeutics to tissues.

These devices help overcome limitations of intravenous, oral, and topical administration routes, thus broadening the growth prospects of the market. In addition, advent of biodegradable implants enables targeted delivery of chemotherapeutics to tumor cells without damaging normal cells. Drug releasing implants are also helpful in treatment of inoperable tumors such as that of liver, brain, and lungs, due to their location and size. These devices help in reducing tumor size, which enables surgical removal of tumors. The aforementioned benefits of these devices are expected to impel their adoption over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focused on developing novel drug delivery devices to gain maximum market share, which has resulted in launch of various technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, in February 2017, Delpor, Inc., a biotechnology company in U.S., announced the launch of an implantable device for long-term delivery of therapeutics.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis Report By Type (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable), By Product, By Technology (Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By product, drug-eluting stents held a dominant share in the market in 2016, owing to their growing adoption in hormone regulation, contraception, pain management, and cancer therapy. Bio-absorbable stents, on the other hand, are anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate owing to increase in incidence of peripheral and coronary artery diseases

On the basis of type, the non-biodegradable segment held the largest share in 2016, as a consequence of easy availability of these products and their established efficacy

Diffusion held a dominant share in the market on the basis of technology, owing to significant increase in adoption as it offers better patient outcomes and acceptability

By application, cardiovascular accounted for a substantial share in 2016 due to increasing adoption of drug-eluting and bio-absorbable stents for management of cardiovascular diseases. Autoimmune diseases, on the other hand, are expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR owing to rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis

While North America held a substantial share in 2016 owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, unhealthy lifestyles, and high stress levels among the population, Asia Pacific is anticipated to achieve significant CAGR through 2025. This is owing to improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness.

Grand View Research has segmented the global implantable drug delivery devices market on the basis of product, type, technology, application, and region:

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Contraceptive Implants Spinal Implants Brachytherapy Seeds Drug-eluting Stents Bioabsorbable Stents Intraocular Stents Infusion Pumps Others

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Biodegradable Non-biodegradable

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Diffusion Osmotic Magnetic Others

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Contraception Ophthalmology Cardiovascular Diabetes Oncology Autoimmune Diseases Others

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



