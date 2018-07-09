

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan maintained its assessment for all nine economic regions on Monday, according to Regional Economic Report, released Monday.



Six regions, namely Hokuriku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku, and Kyushu-Okinawa, reported that their economy had been expanding or expanding moderately.



At the same time, Hokkaido, Tohoku, and Shikoku noted that the economy had continued to recover moderately.



The reports were based on the view that the virtuous cycle from income to spending had been maintained, as labor market conditions had continued to tighten steadily and private consumption had improved.



Further, exports had been on an increasing trend with overseas economies growing firmly, the bank said.



