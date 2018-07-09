

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were moving higher on Monday and the pound also rose against both the dollar and the euro, as the resignation of Brexit secretary David Davis helped fuel expectations that a soft Brexit was more likely.



Strong U.S. jobs data and encouraging data releases from Germany and France also offered some support.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 24 points or 0.32 percent at 7,641in late opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.



Mining giant BHP Billiton rallied 2 percent on the buzz that BP could buy its U.S. shale assets.



Gold mining firm Centamin slumped 6 percent after reporting a significant drop in gold production for the second quarter from its Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt.



Cairn Energy climbed 2.2 percent after issuing an update on its ongoing arbitration with the Government of India under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty.



Hikma Pharma tumbled over 3 percent after it signed a licensing and distribution agreement with Omega Pharma.



