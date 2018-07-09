Regulatory News:

SOLOCAL GROUP (Paris:LOCAL) announces that, following the effective implementation of the long-term partnership of NATIXIS with ODDO-BHF, its Liquidity Providing agreement initially entrusted to NATIXIS has been transferred on July 2nd, 2018 to ODDO BHF.

At the termination of the Liquidity Providing Agreement signed between SOLOCAL GROUP (FR0012938884) and NATIXIS, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of June 29th, 2018:

239,822 SOLOCAL GROUP shares

€429,582.54

As a reminder, as of the last statement on this agreement, December 29th, 2017, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

402,274 SOLOCAL GROUP shares

€261,532.28

As of July 4th, 2018, SOLOCAL GROUP has entrusted ODDO BHF and NATIXIS with the implementation of a liquidity contract and its market watch in accordance with the Charter of Ethics established by the AMAFI and approved by the decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 21st, 2011.

For the implementation of this contract, the following assets were allocated to ODDO BHF for the liquidity account:

239,822 SOLOCAL GROUP shares

€429,582.54

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group is positioned as the trusted and local digital partner supporting business companies to accelerate their growth. To succeed in this transformation, it relies on its six key assets some of them being unique in France: media with very high audiences, powerful geolocated data, scalable technological platforms, commercial coverage throughout France, privileged partnerships with GAFAM and numerous talents (experts in data, IT development, digital marketing, etc.). SoLocal Group's activities are structured around two axes. First, a range of "full web apps" digital services on all devices (PCs, mobiles, tablets and personal assistants), offered in the form of packs and subscriptions, ("Digital Presence", "Digital Advertising", "Digital Website"," Digital Solutions" and "Print to Digital"), and integrating a digital coaching service, to support clients success. Second, flagship owned media (PagesJaunes and Mappy) used daily by Frenchs and offering an enriching and differentiating user experience. With more than 460,000 customers across France and 2.4 billion visits on its media, the Group generated revenues of €756 million (IAS 18) in 2017, 84% coming from Internet making it one of the leading European players in terms of online advertising revenue. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information is available at www.solocalgroup.com.

