Boeing to Showcase the Future of Aerospace at Farnborough International Airshow

CHICAGO, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) today announced its plans to reveal the exciting future of air and space travel at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, which takes place July 16-22. From hypersonic travel to the future of autonomous flight to manned space flight, Boeing will visually present the innovations that will revolutionize the way humans travel around the world and into space. Boeing will also highlight its award-winning portfolio of commercial and defense products and its broader services business that offers unmatched lifecycle value. This "One Boeing" approach has produced a strong and steady commercial, defense and services order book this year, as the company continues to compete and win across the full spectrum of its capabilities.

"Boeing is leading the drive to innovate and win with the clear vision that 'the future is built here,'" said Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg. "We come to Farnborough building on the foundation of an exceptionally consistent and strong year, and do so on the first anniversary of our services business. We are excited to highlight these future technologies as well as our core product offerings with a unique new exhibit that will be open throughout the show."

Visitors can immerse themselves in a large 360-degree theater and board next-generation aircraft through virtual and mixed reality devices. The interactive exhibit showcases Boeing's latest family of aircraft and services, and gives visitors a first look at what the company is developing in its second century of aerospace innovation. The exhibit (P7) will be located opposite Hall 1.

Flying and Static Displays

On the airfield, the 737 MAX 7, which is scheduled to enter service in 2019, will make its air show debut with flying displays from July 16-19. Technology advancements allow the MAX 7 to fly 1,000 nautical miles farther and carry more passengers than its predecessor, the 737-700, while having 18 percent lower fuel costs per seat.

Boeing's flying display will also include a Biman Bangladesh 787-8 featuring the breakthrough capabilities and innovations that have made the 787 extremely popular with operators and passengers. Since 2011, almost 700 super-efficient Dreamliners have been delivered to operators, flying more than 250 million people while saving an estimated 25 billion pounds of fuel.

Other commercial airplanes on display at the show include an Air Italy 737 MAX 8, a Qatar Airways 777-300ER, CargoLogicAir and Qatar Airways 747-8 Freighters, and a Royal Air Maroc 767 Boeing Converted Freighter, which will be at the Cargo Village from July 16-18. Boeing is also participating in the Cargo Village to showcase its family of freighters and lifecycle commitment through Services.

The U.S. Department of Defense is scheduled to display several Boeing platforms, including the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, the CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, the F-15E Strike Eagle and the C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft.

Leadership Presence

Senior Boeing leaders at the show will include Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Performance & Strategy Greg Smith and the heads of the company's three business units:

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister ;

; Boeing Defense, Space & Security President and CEO Leanne Caret ;

; Boeing Global Services President and CEO Stan Deal .

Other senior Boeing executives at the show will include:

Marc Allen , President, Boeing International;

, President, Boeing International; Heidi Capozzi , Senior Vice President, Human Resources;

, Senior Vice President, Human Resources; Ted Colbert , Chief Information Officer, Senior Vice President, Information Technology & Data Analytics;

, Chief Information Officer, Senior Vice President, Information Technology & Data Analytics; Greg Hyslop , Chief Technology Officer, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Test & Technology;

, Chief Technology Officer, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Test & Technology; Tim Keating , Executive Vice President, Government Operations;

, Executive Vice President, Government Operations; Phil Musser , Senior Vice President, Communications;

, Senior Vice President, Communications; Jenette Ramos , Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Operations.

Media Briefings and Information

Boeing will hold a series of briefings for news media during the show, as listed below. Media attending the show should check the briefing schedule daily for updates at the Boeing media chalet in row B 1-6 and the Boeing-sponsored Media Centre.

Note: All times listed below are local to Farnborough.

Tuesday, July 17 - Wednesday, July 18

The 737 MAX 7 will be available for tours to accredited members of the news media:

Tuesday, July 17 - 11.00 - 11.30, the digital and analytics enabled jet. Preview the industry-changing applications that are enabling fundamental shifts to information infrastructure in the age of digital evolution.

- 11.00 - 11.30, the digital and analytics enabled jet. Preview the industry-changing applications that are enabling fundamental shifts to information infrastructure in the age of digital evolution. Wednesday, July 18 - 11.00-11.30

Tuesday, July 17

09.30 Future of Travel and Transport - Boeing Exhibit Theatre, P7 opposite Hall 1

Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop and HorizonX Vice President Steve Nordlund will unveil Boeing's vision of next-generation commercial mobility systems and plans for shaping the global infrastructure that will enable piloted and autonomous air vehicles to safely co-exist in the same ecosystem.

10.30 2018 Commercial Market Outlook - Boeing Media Chalet Theatre

Boeing Commercial Marketing Vice President Randy Tinseth will reveal the 2018 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), the latest 20-year forecast of expected demand for commercial airplanes and services. The CMO is one of the longest-published and most accurate forecasts in the aviation industry.

11.45 The Compelling Future of Air Cargo - Conference Theatre, Cargo Village

Boeing Commercial Marketing Vice President Randy Tinseth will provide the air cargo market outlook and Boeing's analysis of the latest growth trends in the cargo industry.

12.30 U.S. Navy P-8 Media Briefing - Boeing Media Chalet Theatre

Capt. Tony Rossi, United States Navy, will provide an update on the P-8 anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare aircraft.

15.00 V-22 Joint Program Office Media Briefing - Lloyd Room, Media Centre Hall 1A

V-22 Program Manager Col. Matthew G. Kelly, United States Marine Corps, will provide an update on the current status of the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft.

Wednesday, July 18

12.05 Developing Cargo Aircraft - Conference Theatre, Cargo Village

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Vice President of Product Strategy and Future Airplane Development Mike Sinnett will participate in the panel discussion to share Boeing's views on developing future cargo aircraft.

Thursday, July 19

Boeing Closing Press Conference - Boeing Media Chalet Theatre

Boeing Commercial Sales & Marketing Senior Vice President Ihssane Mounir and Boeing Defense, Space & Security Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing Jeff Shockey will host a closing press conference.

Friday, July 20

10.00 Futures Day Lectures for students - Boeing Media Chalet Theatre

Richard Pillans, Boeing Chief Test Pilot and former British Army Helicopter Pilot and Flight Commander, will speak to Boeing apprentices and young people about his experiences leading the team that oversees all flight operations for Boeing Defence UK, including the Royal Air Force (RAF) Chinook fleet. 2018 marks 100 years of the RAF and through the Futures Day youth engagement activities, Boeing is supporting the RAF's ambition to champion STEM and inspire the next generation of aviators. A second session will be held at 11.00.

About Boeing

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training. With corporate offices in Chicago, Boeing employs more than 140,000 people across the United States and in more than 65 countries. This represents one of the most diverse, talented and innovative workforces anywhere. Our enterprise also leverages the talents of hundreds of thousands more skilled people working for Boeing suppliers worldwide.

