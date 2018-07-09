Unveiling the Brand New "Le Spa" at Four Seasons Hotel George V - 720m² of Luxurious Space Dedicated to Wellness

PARIS, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Four Seasons Hotel George V , Paris unveils its new Le Spa this July, offering a sanctuary of haute couture tailor-made, results-driven treatments in the bustling heart of the city.

The brand new Spa, spread over 720m², includes a 17-metre (55-foot) mosaic-lined swimming pool, vitality pool with hydro-massage water experience circuit heated to 34°C, a 90 m² cutting-edge fitness room, and a stylish hair salon. In addition to the five single treatment rooms, two luxury hammams for men and women and a Spa Suite for couple treatments.

"We are delighted to introduce Le Spa, a contemporary space of style and serenity in the heart of the city. A place where Parisian elegance meets caring Four Seasons service, delivered by our team of passionate therapists who are dedicated to making you look and feel your best," says Jean-Claude Wietzel, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris.

Renowned Parisian interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon has created a space that is at once bright, modern and elegant drawing on ancient spa traditions, with a colour palette of light grey and silver tones. Inspiration from Greek, Roman and Turkish mosaic patterns lies alongside carefully curated pieces of modern art and spectacular floral compositions designed by Jeff Leatham. "We meticulously selected materials, furniture and pieces of art that embody the spirit codes and harmony of the hotel, both classic and resolutely contemporary," comments Rochon.

In the heart of the city of haute couture, Le Spa offers a menu of treatments tailor-made to provide the best results from the most reputable French and international brands. Le Spa proposes personalized experiences addressing the needs of all skin types, using a hand-picked collection of products and techniques developed in conjunction with globally recognised Spa and beauty experts.

A selection of brand new Signature Experiences has been developed to harness the core spirit of the Spa, providing bespoke sensory journeys that deliver tangible results. Highlights include a Kobido traditional Japanese facelift, an Alaena organic certified bio anti-ageing treatment, and a Dr Burgener escape designed especially for the Spa.

According to Nathalie Delclos, Spa Director of Le Spa with 12 years' experience of Four Seasons Spas, "Focusing on results-orientated, non-invasive, manual skincare techniques has been key in my approach to offering our guests the very best in unique, made-to-measure, innovative skincare solutions."

