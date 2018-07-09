Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") will make its presence known at the most exciting baseball game of the year, the MLB All Star Game in Washington DC on July 17th.

FANDOM SPORTS' fanbassadors will mingle with fans at and around the stadium, handing out FANDOM swag and introducing the sports fans to the ultimate Sports App for MLB fandom, the FANDOM SPORTS app!

A treasure hunt to find strategically placed FANDOM SPORTS magnets will take place simultaneously and winners will win tickets to the MLB game of their choice! The treasure hunt will be announced on the FANDOM SPORTS app 48 hours prior to the All Star Game and clues will be published on the app on the day of the game.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FANCOINS you can earn.

