

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Coffee Company (SBUX) announced it will eliminate single-use plastic straws from its more than 28,000 company-operated and licensed stores by making a strawless lid or alternative-material straw options available, around the world. Starbucks anticipates the move will eliminate more than one billion plastic straws per year from Starbucks stores.



Starbucks has previously committed $10 million to develop and help bring to market a fully recyclable and compostable hot cup, in partnership with Closed Loop Partners, through the NextGen Cup Consortium and Challenge.



