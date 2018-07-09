Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 06-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.72p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.08p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 402.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.78p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16