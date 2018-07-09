

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech foreign trade surplus decreased notably in May from a year ago on weaker exports, the Czech Statistical Office reported Monday.



The foreign trade surplus shrank to CZK 6.9 billion in May from CZK 15.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also declined from CZK 17.5 billion in April.



Exports fell 2.6 percent year-over-year in May, while imports showed no variations.



Compared to April, both exports and imports climbed by 0.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



