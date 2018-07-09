Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Holding(s) in Company 09-Jul-2018 / 12:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Lenta Ltd., July 9, 2018 By way of voluntary compliance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.8.12 R(2), Lenta Ltd. hereby discloses the following information provided to it with respect to a notification of a major interest in shares. Identity of the issuer or the Lenta Ltd. (a non-UK underlying issuer of existing issuer) shares to which voting rights are attached Reason for notification Disposal of voting rights Full name of persons subject to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb the notification obligation L.P. Full name of shareholders Date of the transaction and July 5, 2018 date on which the threshold is crossed or reached Date on which issuer notified July 6, 2018 Thresholds crossed Falls below the 5% threshold in respect of voting rights Notified details - Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Situation Resulting situation after the shares previous triggering transaction to triggering transactio n No. No. No. No. of voting Percentage of of of of rights voting rights share votin sha s g res right s Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Regulation S 24,50 4,901 24, 4,849,6 4.98% GDRs 6,690 ,338 248 43 GDRs ,21 repre 5 senti GDR (US52634T2006) ng s 4,901 rep ,338 res Share ent s ing 4,8 49, 643 Sha res Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and the financial instruments are effectively held All of the GDRs specified to be held directly in the above "Voting rights attached to shares" section of this announcement are held by Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P., which is an SEC-registered investment adviser operating in New York City, United States of America. Additional Information n/a Contact name Wendy Goodrich Chief Operating Officer of Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Contact telephone number + 1 (212) 832 5280 ISIN: US52634T2006 Category Code: HOL TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 5725 EQS News ID: 702631 End of Announcement EQS News Service

