Over 550 Hospitality Companies Nominated for the 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2018 Organized by Hozpitality Group

Online voting will start on 15th July for hospitality industry's popular choice awards to be held at the majestic QE2 this year

After receiving over 550 entries from top hospitality companies and professionals in Middle east and Africa, Nominations for this year's much awaited Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards is now closed. Online Voting will start on 15th July 2018.

"The voting will be in two phases. Hozpitality Group has over 1 million registered hospitality professionals from over 186 countries. They will all be asked to vote online for these award nominations. We would also be sending the voting link to all the hotels who could hand them over to their guests/staff for voting," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"The list of candidates will be floated online among all hospitality members and social media for online voting and the top 7 finalists per category will be chosen by end of Aug who would further continue to collect votes. The final result will be based on results of the online voting and Judges votes and Gold and Silver Winners will be awarded at the Award ceremony on 26th Nov 2018." added Raj.

The organizer, Hozpitality Group would like to wish you the best of luck with your entries.

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

