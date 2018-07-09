Avon Products Inc. appoints seasoned industry executive Bill Rahn to lead APAC

LONDON, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) has announced the appointment of Bill Rahn to the position of Group Vice President, Asia Pacific (APAC). In this role, he will oversee the entire APAC region, leading Avon's business across five markets - China, India, Malaysia, Philippines and Taiwan.

Bill joins from Herbalife International of America (Herbalife), where he was Senior Vice President, Managing Director for APAC. He succeeds Richard Pinnock who will lead a new global sales function at Avon to drive world class Representative satisfaction and retention.

"APAC is an attractive, high priority region with strategic importance for Avon. I am confident that Bill's proven track record of leadership and successful building and running of APAC businesses makes him the right executive to help accelerate Avon's transformation to become a hi-tech, hi-touch, hi-impact, fast-beauty brand." said Jan Zijderveld, Chief Executive Officer of Avon.

Miguel Fernandez, Global President said: "Bill's wealth of experience and the strength of his achievements leading direct selling businesses in APAC will enable him to hit the ground running, taking Avon's business in the region to the next level." Miguel added: "Richard Pinnock and his new team will focus on building and delivering a world class experience for our 6 million direct selling Representatives to support them in growing their businesses."

Bill will report to Miguel and will be part of the Company's Management Committee. He has more than 30 years of experience in the region, and prior to joining Avon, worked at Herbalife as Senior Vice President, Managing Director for Asia Pacific where he was responsible for Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and India, and later opened up new opportunities in Vietnam, Cambodia and Macao as part of the region's development.

ABOUT AVON

Avon is the Company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, for women. Avon products include well-recognized and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through approximately 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avoncompany.com