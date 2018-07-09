High Growth Capital Plc - Loan Note Conversion and Board Changes

9 July 2018

High Growth Capital plc

("HASH"or the "Company")

Loan Note Conversion and Board Changes

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that following the successful admission of the Ordinary Shares of the Company to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX"), and the raising of £250,000 by Peterhouse Capital limited through the issuance of un-secured and non-interest bearing loan notes, convertible into Ordinary Shares of the Company ("Loan Notes"), the Loan Notes have converted into 62,500,000 Ordinary Shares, raising £250,000 at 0.4 pence per share.

The Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Loan Note conversion rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following the issue of the 62,500,000 Ordinary Shares, the Company has 336,179,535 Ordinary Shares in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Board Changes

The Company is also pleased to announce that, as advised in the Notice of General Meeting, and on the first day of admission to NEX announcement, Malcolm Burne has joined the board as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company and will take responsibility for overseeing the successful implementation of the Company's investment strategy.

Malcolm Burne holds 18,750,000 Ordinary Shares representing 5.58 % of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company.

Samantha Roman has been formerly appointed as Managerial Advisory Committee Member.

Samantha was a founder of Spot Therapeutics Inc., (2013) an early collaborator in the cannabis ecosystem (since acquired by Canopy Growth Corp TSE: WEED). She is the President of Credible Cannabis advising industry, ancillary companies and private clients driven by science and sound business practices. As advisor to conferences, she concentrates on the future of the industry and consumer safety. Previously, Samantha was a director at a leading financial institution and head of health and safety for an agriculture operation. She holds a Bachelor of Science Nursing (Honours) and a Master Business Administration.

Samantha has been granted 5,000,000 warrants, exercisable at any time into new Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 0.5 pence per share. The warrants will expire on the earlier of either:

5 years from 6 July 2018; and 12 months after the termination of her consultancy arrangements with the Company. Michael Caine has stepped down from his position as Interim Chairman and has agreed to stay on the Board as a non-executive director until 30th September 2018 to ensure an orderly handover. The Company would like to thank Mike for his contribution to the Company and, in particular for overseeing the Company's admission to the NEX market. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.