The measure is intended to reduce domestic foreign exchange exposure for investors and developers of PV projects up to 1 MW (and solar parks consisting of several 1 MW units). Prior to these new rules, only licensed PV projects exceeding 1 MW in size were granted this kind of financing.The possibility of using foreign-currency financing for renewable energy projects has been extended in Turkey to unlicensed PV projects with a capacity of up to 1 MW, and which were approved by June 21, 2018. According to Turkish solar association, Solarbaba, the previous provisions for foreign-currency loans were ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...