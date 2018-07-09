New PoP Will Serve a Growing Tech Ecosystem that Includes Leading Global Information and Communications Companies

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the global data and IP services arm of telecom leader NTT (TYO: 9432), announced today that the company is expanding its award-winning Tier-1 Global IP Network with a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Dublin, Ireland, at Equinix's DB1 data center. This new PoP will support the growing demand for high-quality IP transit services from global companies and organizations that have established their European headquarters and/or operational organizations in Dublin.

The PoP is located at Equinix's DB1 data center in Dublin, one of the most densely connected IBX facilities in Ireland. It is NTT Com's first location in the city and reflects the company's commitment to the expanding Internet-centric, cloud service, content and digital media community in the area.

NTT Com customers at DB1 will be able to connect to the Global IP Network at numerous capacity levels including 100G ports with confirmed diversity and direct connections to Amsterdam and London to ensure the highest reliability and the lowest latency in the IP services.

"The new PoP in Dublin fits our strategy to take NTT Com's global backbone into some of the fastest-growing Internet markets," said Michael Wheeler, executive vice president of NTT Communications Global IP Network at NTT America. "This location will not only serve new customers looking for high-capacity, high-quality IP transit services but also many of our current global customers that have established operations or are considering expansions in the Dublin area. Overall, this is a very exciting market for us," Wheeler added.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry-leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT DATA, NTT DOCOMO, NTT Security, and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.

About NTT Communications Global IP Network

Consistently ranked among the top networks worldwide, NTT Com's Tier-1 Global IP Network covers North and South America, Asia, Europe and Oceania, and provides the best possible environment for content, data and video transport through a single autonomous system number (AS 2914).

NTT Com was named Best Global Wholesale Carrier (Data) at the Global Carrier Awards 2017 (for the second time in the last four years), and Best North American Wholesale Carrier for the fourth year in a row.

