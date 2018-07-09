Monument Re announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has acquired Robein Leven N.V. and its subsidiaries from Amerborgh Financial Services B.V. Robein Leven is a closed life insurer domiciled in the Netherlands with traditional and linked products.

Manfred Maske, CEO of Monument Re Group, said that "It has been a pleasure to work with Amerborgh and to be able to announce this transaction. The acquisition of Robein Leven establishes our long-term presence in the Netherlands as part of our Benelux strategy."

Dus Fabius, Managing Director of Robein Leven, and Matthijs Vernooij, Director: "We are delighted to become part of an innovative and ambitious organisation and are excited to contribute to Monument Re's growth strategy in the Benelux."

Change of control of the company will follow satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

About Amerborgh Financial Services B.V.

Amerborgh Financial Services is part of the Amerborgh group of companies. Amerborgh is an investment company with holdings in financial services, software development, hotel management, real estate development, theatrical productions and also supports a variety of cultural ventures and activities.

About Monument Re and Monument Insurance

Monument Re Limited ("Monument Re") is a Class E reinsurer subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Monument Re is a Bermuda based reinsurer established to operate as an asset intensive reinsurer and acquirer in Europe.

The group of companies has established a presence in Bermuda, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg (subject to regulatory approval) and now the Netherlands.

Monument Re was advised by Stephens Europe and Amerborgh by AXECO on the transaction.

To learn more, please visit www.monumentregroup.com

