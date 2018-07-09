RevitaLash Cosmetics Introduces Hair Products to Award-Winning Collection

Physician-Led Assortment to Launch July 2018

VENTURA, California, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime leader and pioneer in the lash and brow category, RevitaLash Cosmetics has officially introduced their new Hair Care Collection. Comprised of a Thickening Shampoo, Thickening Conditioner and Hair Volume Enhancing Foam, this three-product assortment will supplement the brand's award-winning lash and brow products and provide an unrivaled solution to revive fine and thinning hair, for both men and women.

"Hair care products with a purpose are a seamless fit into our existing lash and brow portfolio," says Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, founder and CEO of RevitaLash Cosmetics. "We were devoted to finding the very best way to deliver the results that we see with our existing products to the fine and thinning hair category to instill and inspire confidence."

Offering unique volumizing formulas, the Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner feature ingredients to optimize scalp health. The cleansing and hydrating properties of this duo transform hair to feel fuller, look thicker and improve overall health of the strands.

The exclusive Hair Volume Enhancing Foam features the brand's proprietary BioPeptin Complex, the same science that can be found in the brand's multi-award winning RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, and is proven to boost the vitality of hair, improve elasticity to help combat breakage, and aid in conditioning. In a recent consumer study, 94% of respondents experienced healthier, fuller-looking hair after just 8 weeks.

Clinically tested, the collection contains no parabens or phthalates, is hypoallergenic and cruelty free, and is safe for use on color-treated hair. Ideal for addressing the needs of fine and thinning hair, the RevitaLash Cosmetics Hair Care Collection revives strands that have been compromised due to over-processing and/or chemical and environmental stressors.

Available in July 2018, the RevitaLash Cosmetics Hair Care Collection ranges from $36-$175.

About RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 62 Countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California.]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710771/RevitaLash_Cosmetics_Hair_Care.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653485/RevitaLash_Cosmetics_Logo.jpg