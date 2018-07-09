Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry selected as a project and engineering service partner for Tracegrow's clean technology

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 9 July 2018 at 14:00 (EEST)

A Finnish cleantech company Tracegrow has selected Pöyry as its partner for delivering project and engineering services around Tracegrow's novel clean technology. The objective of the co-operation is to develop Tracegrow's modular technology and plant concept for global deliveries. Pöyry's services include engineering, project management, procurement and construction management services for the modularised production plants.

Tracegrow is a Finnish cleantech company operating in the circular economy. It is the only company in the world that has developed an innovative technology to extract, purify and reuse the vital trace elements Zinc and Manganese from alkaline batteries and circulate them safely back to nature as the world's most ecological micronutrient products for farming. The end product is 100% natural, premium level Zinc and Manganese-based micronutrient product. Tracegrow's offering is two-fold including both the end-product sales and the turnkey production plant deliveries. The company's first production plant was successfully started in Kärsämäki, Finland in June 2018.

"With our ground-breaking clean technology fertilizer manufacturers, recyclers and governments can turn problematic and costly alkaline battery waste to premium level micronutrients ecologically and economically. We aim to become the most acknowledged micronutrient company in the global circular economy and to reach an annual turnover of EUR 100 million over the next few years. We need world-class partners to support our strategy. We selected Pöyry as our delivery partner based on their proven competence in process & technology, project implementation and global coverage", says Tatu Leppänen, CEO of Tracegrow.

"Pöyry is proud to be selected as Tracegrow's partner to develop this circular economy concept towards a cleaner future. Megatrends are creating many initiatives and it is important to get these achievements commercialised. We are confident that we are able to support Tracegrow in the development of modularised plant concepts to be delivered globally where our local presence can create additional value in the implementation phase of the projects", says Tuukka Sormunen, Head of Chemicals Competence Line, Industry Business Group, Pöyry.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order is recognised within the Industry Business Group order stock in H1/2018.

PÖYRY PLC

Contact

Kalle Rasinmäki

President, Industry Northern Europe

Tel: +358 10 33 2229

Tuukka Sormunen

Head of Chemicals Competence Line

Tel: +358 10 33 22128

Did you know? Pöyry has wide expertise in chemicals, fertilisers and metals that gives us a leading position for many complex solutions.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

Tracegrow is a Finnish cleantech company operating in the circular economy. We are the only company in the world that has developed an innovative technology to extract, purify and reuse the vital trace elements Zinc and Manganese from alkaline batteries and circulate them safely back to the nature as the world's most ecological micronutrient products for farming. We offer to customers our premium level Zinc and Manganese-based micronutrient products and turnkey production plant deliveries. Our first production plant was successfully started in Finland in June 2018.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

