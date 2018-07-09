Harvey Nash's David Savage Named as Computing's Digital Ambassador of the Year

LONDON, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

We are delighted to announce that David Savage, associate director in Harvey Nash's London Technology Recruitment business, has won Computing's prestigious Digital Ambassador of the Year in recognition of his ground-breaking work in launching the podcast and technology community - Tech Talks.

Facing stiff competition from the DWP, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Polycom and Nomensa, the judges were impressed with how David and the Tech Talks team were able to create a rapidly growing community of technology professionals, which has helped spread new ideas and knowledge, as well as helped Harvey Nash engage with an important audience.

Tech Talks is a podcast and community based around technology focused events, meet ups and social media. It discusses the big issues facing technology with a particular focus on the life stories of technology pioneers. Organisations interviewed include well-known names like Tesla, Telegraph Media Group and TUI, as well as start-ups and innovators, many of which will become the household names of the future.

David Savage commented: 'I'm so delighted to win this award. Tech Talks didn't happen by chance, in fact this award is the result of over three years' investment, time, and experimentation. I'm a perfectionist, so am never totally happy with the finished product, but striving for that 'perfect podcast' is part of the fun of producing Tech Talks. I am very grateful to my co-host Jack Pearce, as well as the wider Harvey Nash team who have been critical to help build, shape and promote Tech Talks.'

Andrew Heyes, Managing Director, Harvey Nash London commented: 'I am very proud that David and the team has gained this recognition. Being engaged in our community is such an important thing for Harvey Nash, and Tech Talks is an innovation that has made a real difference.'

Visit Tech Talks at https://www.tech-talks.co.uk

