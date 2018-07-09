Microsoft and Partners Showcase a New 'Molecule' for Better Health Outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

At the Intelligent Medicines' Future Decoded event co-hosted by Microsoft, Indegene and PAREXEL, life sciences leaders reunited at the Microsoft Research Lab in Cambridge and showcased digital advances in their industry. CIOs, CMOs, Digital Strategy, Medical Affairs and Clinical Research leaders from AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Shire Teva, Takeda, UCB and others discussed the commencement of a new era and the opportunity to work with a new 'molecule' to accelerate transformation.

The new 'molecule' combines data, intelligence, trust and innovative digital empowerment at a time when there is an unprecedented ability to reason over vast genomic, clinical, personal health and commercial data. It infuses intelligence everywhere to drive insights for health care professionals (HCPs), generates new care experiences and creates preventative pathways. It focuses on trust as a gatekeeper to adoption with enhanced levels of privacy, security and compliance by design. It brings forward new governance approaches with data-sharing models such as data donation and interoperable yet accessible data platforms. Finally, it delivers innovative digital empowerment to effectively engage the industry's customers.

Innovations highlighted included Omnipresence, a solution developed by Indegene and Microsoft, which adds predictive algorithms to interactions with HCPs through intelligent actions and content for sales reps, MSLs, KAMs (learn about Omnipresence here). DNAnexus showcased how Microsoft's cloud computational pipeline is used at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital to accelerate research and power scientific collaboration in the search for cures to pediatric cancer (read the full case here).

Captario, PAREXEL and digitalECMT (Digital Experimental Cancer Medicine Team) shared innovations built on Microsoft Azure Cloud to accelerate drug development. Captario SUM is a leading decision analysis tool for drug development. Novartis uses Captario SUM for the evaluation of its entire portfolio. PAREXEL's Perceptive Cloud helps improve how sponsors perform clinical trials, control and share data, track and report patient outcomes, manage regulatory information and capture real-world evidence for payers. The digitalECMT is based within the Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Manchester Institute, part of the Manchester Cancer Research Centre. This clinical research group is developing new ways of conducting early clinical trials and in collaboration with AstraZeneca delivers the iDecide research programme to transform decision-making and the patient's role (see the video summary here).

"Empowering health to achieve more with technology relies on a human-centric vision for better outcomes. Data, intelligence, trust and new forms of governance make up the new molecule to decode the future of pharma and unlock digital advantages," said Elena Bonfiglioli, EMEA Lead for Health and Life sciences, Microsoft, on the occasion. "Indegene Omnipresence creates so many opportunities to empower life sciences organisations through modern innovations such as deep customer graphs, conversational AI, medical bots...it is a very exciting time," added Sanjay Virmani, EVP, Indegene.

