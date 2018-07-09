OneSoft Solutions Inc.: Canadian Pipeline Operator Engages in Pilot Project for OneSoft's CIM Machine Learning Solution

ALBERTA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX-V: OSS; OTCQB: OSSIF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge") has teamed up with a major Canadian oil and gas pipeline operator (the "Client") to conduct a trial use of the Company's Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ("CIM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solution, to investigate the use of advanced Data Science and Machine Learning technologies in conducting integrity management for segments of the Client's pipeline system in Canada.

"Although we have several oil and gas pipeline companies in the U.S.A. who now use CIM as an integral part of their integrity management process, this Pilot represents the first use of CIM by a Canadian company," stated OneSoft CTO Brandon Taylor. "We are very excited to be working with this Client, who is one of the most progressive industry leaders in Canada and highly committed to its objectives of safety, protection of the environment and reducing pipeline incidents to zero."

OneBridge Chief Visionary Officer, Tim Edward, added, "This project involves one of the most critical pipeline systems in Canada, which shorelines Alberta oil sands products to facilitate international sales of crude oil and refined products."

The Pilot will be conducted over the course of several weeks and will provide an augmented approach to current integrity management processes used by the Client, through the use of revolutionary Data Science, Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics and Cloud computing technologies.

About the Client

The Client operates independently as the Canadian division of a U.S. pipeline Company. The Client's assets include a number of pipeline systems and terminal facilities in British Columbia and Alberta. The Pilot Program is being conducted on a segment of pipeline that currently transports several hundred thousand barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products, with plans to ultimately triple the transport capacity of this infrastructure.

About the Pilot Program

Pursuant to the terms of the Pilot Program agreement, OneBridge will normalize inline inspection ("ILI") data for segments of the Client's pipeline, ingest the data, map certain shape and ILI files, and align anomalies and calculate their growth rates. CIM provides revolutionary Pattern Detection and Interacting Threats functionality using data science and proprietary Machine Learning algorithms, which are designed to detect threats to pipelines over time using Predictive Analytics, as well as advanced business intelligence, graphical presentations, and reporting of the data that operators require to manage their pipeline infrastructure.

The Pilot Program, using a "succeed fast/fail fast" approach, will accommodate a full evaluation of CIM by the Client within weeks, with the objective being to allow the Client to utilize CIM as a key component of its integrity management process on a trial basis while using its own data.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft (MSFT) Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use Data Science and Machine Learning to apply predictive analytics to big data, which assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

For more information, please contact

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca

(780) 437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

(647) 494-7710

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations, product creation revenues and profitability of the Company, the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize the technology with the capabilities and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of delivering information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.

In respect of the forward-looking information and statements, the Company has placed reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour and services; the efficacy of its software, its ability to complete projects to expected deadlines, the success of growth projects; future operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; and that there are no unforeseen material development or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to many factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates in general such as: costs and expenses; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; competition; human capital engagement and availability, ability to access sufficient financial capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities within the United States. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act or other laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

