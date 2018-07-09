CIP Market Size Worth $135.48 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 10.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global critical infrastructure protection market size is expected to reach USD 135.48 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Increasing number of advanced & sophisticated cyber incidents on vital facilities & security systems of nations is one of the key trends triggering market growth over the forecast period. Reliance on the internet and information technology among other digital sources are creating avenues for adversaries to disrupt economic growth by attacking critical infrastructures such as the government, defense, and BFSI sectors.

Increasing cyber threats from potential adversaries and growing efforts to curb cyber-attacks on national security are important factors estimated to provide a fillip to the market. Rising cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure and its impact on national security are raising awareness among governments worldwide to deploy robust security posture.

Several nations have implemented and established stringent policies, strategies, and bodies that underpin security of critical infrastructure. For instance, the European Programme for Critical Infrastructure Protection (EPCIP) sets a framework for activities aimed at improving protection of Europe's critical infrastructure. The National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP) implemented by the U.S. government focuses on partnering with the private sector in an effort to enhance the security and resilience of various critical service sectors. Such implementation of cybersecurity framework and rapid initiatives by governments to protect public assets is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Substantial innovations in information and communication technologies (ICT) are resulting in a significant increase in productivity of businesses. However, development of information technology has also opened capabilities of cyberspace to user for network infiltration and abusing digital infrastructure. Rising opportunities have elevated focus of organizations on cyber threats to computer networks, including information theft and sabotage, and acts that disrupt or deny services. Thus, investments in cybersecurity in various sectors witnessed a significant rise over a decade. With the emergence of OT, security of industrial control systems, and supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA) systems has become imperative as these are most vital infrastructure in industrial and energy sectors. Thus, application of critical infrastructure protection in various industries is poised to show upswing owing to pressing need for protection of sensitive national assets and deter cyber-attacks.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The OT security segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period

The IT security segment was valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2016, registering a healthy CAGR over the forecast period

Consulting services are projected to maintain its dominance in the market until 2025, reaching a valuation of USD 43.84 billion

Risk management services are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period

North America is estimated to hold a dominant revenue share in the market until 2025. The region was followed by Europe, which held a share of 27.5% in the market in 2016

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period.

is likely to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. Some of the key players in the market are BAE System Plc; General Dynamic Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; Boeing; and Raytheon Company.

Grand View Research has segmented the global critical infrastructure protection market on the basis of security type, services, application, and region:

Critical Infrastructure Protection Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Operational Technology

Information Technology

Critical Infrastructure Protection Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Consulting Services

Managed Services

Risk Management Services

Training & Support Services

Critical Infrastructure Protection Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

BFSI

Energy & Power

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Others

Critical Infrastructure Protection Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa

