The Cryptassist Philosophy

TALLIN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / Cryptassist was founded on the idea that cryptocurrency should be accessible to everyone, not just crypto experts. With many years of collective experience the Cryptassist team finally presents a real solution.

Cryptassist will bring cryptocurrency to people from all walks of life. At Cryptassist we believe that Cryptocurrency and blockchain is the future. We believe that mass adoption is inevitable, it will happen, and we want to help make it happen.

We understand that the cryptocurrency ecosystem is becoming incredibly complex and intimidating. There is so much information available, so many exchanges and platforms and block explorers, that it's incredibly difficult now for novices or people with no previous crypto knowledge to get involved.

That is why Cryptassist is here

Cryptassist envision a world where crypto is easy, it's useable in everyday life and it's fun. We aim to be the perfect platform for new crypto users to enter the crypto world comfortably and with confidence as well as providing established traders and enthusiasts with all of the tools, features and information needed to succeed in the crypto world on one easy to use platform.

Cryptassist have something for everyone to make crypto useable

The Cryptassist platform will consist of 25 features and apps, including its own fully licensed spot exchange, a debit card that can be uploaded with the top 50 cryptocurrencies, a multi-coin block explorer and even a game that allows you to win crypto.

With Cryptassist, crypto is available to everyone

To learn more about the Cryptassist platform, please visit our website or download our Whitepaper at www.cryptassist.io

