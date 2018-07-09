

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Servier announced that the pivotal Phase III trial (PIX306) evaluating PIXUVRI (pixantrone) combined with rituximab in comparison to gemcitabine combined with rituximab in patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma did not meet its primary endpoint of an improvement in progression-free survival.



'We will proceed to conduct a thorough review of clinical data to assess the next steps for the PIXUVRI program,' said Adam Craig, CEO of CTI BioPharma.



